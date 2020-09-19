Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week’s game.

Norvell’s tenure at FSU began with a home loss to Georgia Tech last weekend. The Seminoles are off this week before taking on rival Miami next Saturday.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will assume Norvell’s duties for that game after the 38-year-old coach tested positive during Florida State’s latest round of COVID-19 screening on Friday. He had tested negative twice before this week.

“My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away,” Norvell said in a statement. “I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare.”

In an emailed statement, FSU head football coach Mike Norvell discloses he has tested positive for COVID in the most recent round of testing. Plans to be involved remotely as much as possible. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in person coaching. pic.twitter.com/7mzbAIwFxz — Warchant.com (@Warchant) September 19, 2020

Our best wishes to Mike Norvell. Here’s hoping he recovers quickly and his first season in Tallahassee improves after a rocky start.

Chris Thomsen, who is filling in for Norvell, was the head coach of Abilene Christian from 2005-11, going 51-21 and making the Division II playoffs six times. He also won the Meineke Car Care Bowl of Texas as Texas Tech’s interim head coach in 2012.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET next Saturday on ABC.