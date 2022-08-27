Florida State-Duquesne Currently In Weather Delay

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of play between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Florida State's season opener against FCS opponent Duquesne was originally scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas.

Due to thunderstorms in Tallahassee, this Saturday's game between Florida State and Duquesne has been delayed.

Players on both teams are reportedly inside the locker rooms. It's unclear when they'll start warming up again.

Florida State provided an update on the current weather delay. However, a new kickoff time hasn't been announced yet.

"We are still in a lightning warning as we approach our scheduled kickoff time," Florida State's official statement read. "Once pregame warmups resume we will have a new anticipated kickoff time."

Seminoles fans will have to patiently wait for the thunderstorms to clear Doak Campbell Stadium.

Last season, Florida State had a 5-7 record. Mike Norvell is hoping this is the year where his squad makes some noise in the ACC.