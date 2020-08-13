Florida State Players, Parent Call Out Coach Norvell

For the second time this summer, Florida State football players are taking serious exception to how new head coach Mike Norvell is running things. Once again, he is being accused of lying to players, as well questionable handling of COVID-19 protocols.

A group of Seminoles wide receivers have called out Norvell on social media. On Wednesday night, D.J. Matthews reportedly tweeted that he tested positive for the coronavirus, before quickly deleting the message. He was back on the platform this morning, sending a brief, not-so-cryptic message: “All the Lies smh.”

Warren Thompson shed some light on the situation this morning. In a letter posted to Twitter, the redshirt sophomore alleges that he has been “lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players’ health as well as mine.” He says that he has been “ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue,” and called out a lack of leadership within the Florida State football program.

“I want to play for Florida State University and have a great season for myself and our supporters,” Thompson writes. “The lies from our leaders have back myself into (a) corner putting my overall well being in jeopardy. The neglect to respond to this issue is very concerning and why I’ve (drawn) attention to it. I’ve put 1000% into this team and my own craft. I’ve got (too) much to prove to the world and this problem is growing greater potentially preventing that from happening because I’ve spoken up!”

Florida State’s biggest star at the position, Tamorrion Terry, is also concerned with the state of things. He has been active on Twitter, retweeting messages from both Matthews and Thompson.

His mother Cindy Rewis sent a more direct message, calling for “answers” from FSU football and Mike Norvell, and alleging that the program has not engaged in weekly testing, and that the program is telling players who have tested positive to not disclose the situation.

We need answers and we want the truth! @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell As parents and family members we deserve to know our kids are safe! Weekly testing has not taken place and many players have tested + and yet told to remain silent! Silent NO MORE! — Cindy Rewis (@TheMomToAngel) August 13, 2020

Norvell spoke to media moments ago, saying that the program has been “transparent” about the situation with players, though he says he will not publicly release COVID-19 testing numbers, as other schools have in recent months.

#FSU coach Mike Norvell on comments made from several players about how the school has lied about health concerns. “Disappointed to see or to hear about the message put out there but we’ve been very transparent throughout this process." — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) August 13, 2020

“We had a full team open forum two nights ago. I’ve had some individual conversations with players as well as addressing any concerns they’ve had," said FSU coach Mike Norvell. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) August 13, 2020

#FSU coach Mike Norvell said he's not going to release any numbers as it pertains to positive COVID-19 test results. He added that camp is completely voluntary for the players. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) August 13, 2020

Terry and the other wide receivers are not the first players to raise major issues with Norvell in recent months. In June, star defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick, said players were “outraged” with the coach, after he claimed to have had individual dialogues with players amid the George Floyd protests and ongoing national reckoning with issues of race. Wilson called it a lie, and threatened a player boycott.

Later that day, Norvell, Wilson, and the other Florida State players figured things out and moved forward, and Wilson outlined some actionable steps that the Seminoles program plans to take to help the Black community.

Norvell seemed to quell the concerns in June, but if just months later players believe he is lying to them about another incredibly important and sensitive issue, it may be hard for him to really win this team over.

