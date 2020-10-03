The Spun

Florida State Is Now Flirting With Its Most Embarrassing Loss Yet

A view of the back of a Florida State football helmet.DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 14: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida State football has been in rough shape since 2017, Jimbo Fisher’s last year with the program. That season, the team limped to a 7-6 record, going 3-5 in ACC play amid constant, later validated rumors that he was set to jump ship to Texas A&M.

It was all downhill from there. The Willie Taggart era was one of the worst in recent college football history. The former South Florida and Oregon head coach went just 9-12 before being fired in his second season. The 2019 team would finish 6-7, with a 4-4 ACC record, indicating there were some signs of life for a post-Taggart Seminoles program.

If there was any lift at the end of last season, things have come crashing back down to earth this season. The ‘Noles were upset by a rebuilding Georgia Tech team in their first game, 16-13, and got absolutely bludgeoned by rival Miami 52-10 last week. Today, Florida State could suffer one of its worst losses in program history. The team currently trails FCS program Jacksonville State 14-0 in the early second quarter.

The Gamecocks are not without some talent. Zerrick Cooper, who is 9-for-10 for 52 yards at quarterback, is a Clemson transfer. Still, a program the stature of Florida State, which was once among the most consistently successful in all of college football, should never lose to an FCS team.

Florida State got off to a horrid start on its first drive. Tate Rodemaker threw a pick six on the team’s third play from scrimmage.

Florida State missed a field goal on its next drive. Jacksonville State then went 69 yards in six plays, capped by a 20-yard Joshua Samuel touchdown run.

There’s a ton of football to be played. Mike Norvell’s program could very well turn this around and pull out a convincing win today. Right now, it is impossible to have any faith in Florida State football though, no matter the opponent.


