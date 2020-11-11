Florida State Football Got Hit With A Tidal Wave Of Bad News This Morning

Florida State football’s 2-5 start to the season grew even worse today. In quick succession, the Seminoles lost three important players to injury and transfer.

Superstar defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a potential first round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, is out for the year with a leg injury that required surgery. Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed as much today. Wilson, who skipped last year’s draft to play at Florida State as a senior, is a team captain and was a preseason All-American.

Wilson is not alone among injured Seminole stars. Tamorrion Terry, the team’s top wide receiver had reportedly been dealing with a nagging knee injury, per 247Sports. Norvell says that he has left the program, days after catching two passes for 14 yards against the Pitt Panthers in a 41-17 loss.

Finally, quarterback James Blackman, who began the year as the team’s starter, is also leaving the program. Blackman will transfer from FSU after his graduation, and is beginning the process of finding a new team, according to Norvell. He was replaced by freshman Tate Rodemaker earlier this season, who has since given up his job to Jordan Travis.

Florida State's morning:

– Best player out for the season

– Leading receiver off the team

– Former starting QB transferring pic.twitter.com/pjh7hMobeV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2020

Norvell was very complimentary of Blackman, and supports his move. From 247:

“First off on Sunday, I had a conversation with James Blackman. Came in. Had a really good talk. James discussed being interested in being able to discuss different opportunities after he graduates here from Florida State. And it’s something that us, we’re working with him, James and I have really developed a good relationship over the last nine months. I appreciate all the work that he’s poured into this program. He’s an incredible young man. Has a bright future in front of him. Obviously as I told him, that’s something that he’s going to start that process now as he continues to go to school and give everything that he can in that aspect and that’s going to be his focus moving forward,” Norvell said. “I’d like to thank James for what he’s done throughout his career here at Florida State. He’s been put in a challenging situation. It’s easy for people to pinpoint one person or one instance, but I think that James has dealt with coaching changes, he’s dealt with a lot of changes with personnel around him, and he’s always handled himself with class. He’s a young man that’s a great character, and has a great future in front of him,” Norvell added. “I just want to thank James for the time he provided me, and I wish him all the best as he’s moving forward.”

Florida State football will try and end the season on a positive note with four games left, but it won’t be easy. The ‘Noles travel to NC State this weekend, before hosting Clemson on Nov. 21, and Virginia on Nov. 28. They finish the season at Duke on Dec. 5.

Norvell’s team will be an underdog in at least three of those games, if not all four.