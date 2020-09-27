Danny Kanell Reacts To Florida State’s Embarrassing Performance

Every time you think Florida State football has hit the bottom of this incredible run of sub-mediocrity, the Seminoles find a new low. Tonight, the team is getting absolutely blasted by archrival Miami. Former quarterback Danny Kanell is none too happy about how things are going.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Hurricanes couldn’t buy a win against the Seminoles. FSU rattled off seven straight wins between 2010 and 2016. Things have turned very sour since Jimbo Fisher’s final year with the program.

In 2017, Fisher’s ‘Noles fell 24-20. He confirmed weeks of rumors at season’s end, and left for Texas A&M. Willie Taggart’s teams fell to The U 28-27 and 27-10. At least that first game was close, and last year’s score was your average comfortable college football win for Miami. Tonight, Manny Diaz’s team is laying the hammer, with a 38-3 lead at halftime.

Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell is pretty despondent about how things have gone tonight. After an embarrassing attempt at a trick play—one of the worst plays we’ve seen run so far during this young college football season—Kanell had a very brief takeaway on Twitter:

That pretty much sums it up — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 27, 2020

Danny Kanell loves to poke the SEC dragon, and was getting some digs in at the league’s expense today. I’m sure his mentions are going to be fun tonight.

Florida State football is dealing with some unique circumstances and adversity tonight. Head coach Mike Norvell is home tonight, unable to connect with his team at all, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Norvell can have no contact with coaches about the game. So, basically, with the team headed off on the bus, he’ll be watching like anyone else. “It’s a challenge to not be there in person, feel the emotion. The virtual aspect allows so many things, but it’s still different.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2020

Still, I’m not sure Norvell’s presence would turn this kind of a drubbing around. It certainly didn’t make a world of different in Florida State’s first game, when the team lost to a Georgia Tech team expected to be one of the worst in the ACC.

The good news for Florida State, is that it gets a brief respite next week, hosting Jacksonville State. The bad news: after that, the ‘Noles face No. 7 Notre Dame, 11 UNC, No. 24 Louisville, and after a bye, No. 21 Pitt all in a row, and after a game against NC State they host Clemson.