Florida State Football Sold Out Its Ticket Allotment For Marquee Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles will be put to the test very early this college football season. On Sept. 4, they'll face the LSU Tigers in what should be a thrilling non-conference matchup.

This matchup between Florida State and LSU will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

On Friday morning, Florida State provided an update on its fan attendance for this game against LSU.

It turns out Florida State has already sold out its ticket allotment for the LSU game. That's a strong sign that Mike Norvell's squad will have a lot of support in the Big Easy.

LSU also received an allotment of 30,000 tickets for this "neutral-site game."

In reality, LSU should have a bit of advantage because this game is being played in New Orleans. That being said, Florida State's fan base is ready to make some noise.

This matchup will be broadcast by ABC.