Florida State’s Marvin Wilson Says Players Are ‘Outraged’ With Mike Norvell

Florida State's marching band.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A view of the Florida State Seminoles marching band during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Mike Norvell was hired to turn things around at Florida State after a pretty rough few years under Willie Taggart. According to one star player, he got off to a rough start at a time when every college football program could use some leadership and guidance.

Marvin Wilson was an All-ACC player for Florida State last year. He was one of the team’s bright spots, and is projected as an early first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He certainly feels secure in his place with the program.

On Wednesday, Florida State beat writer Tashan Reed spoke to Mike Norvell about leading a group of largely black players amid the issues involving race in the country right now. Nationwide protests have broken out in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Star college athletes have been far more outspoken than in years past when these horrible incidents have occurred.

Norvell told Reed that he “went back and forth individually with every player this weekend” in discussing the issues. Wilson, however, says it didn’t happen. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody,” he tweeted in response to Reed posting a transcription of what Mike Norvell said. “There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

Based on Wilson’s statement, it certainly looks like this was a team-wide issue, and not a misunderstanding. It is pretty mystifying as to why Norvell would misrepresent what he did with his players this way.

Hopefully he is able to clear this up, because it is a particularly rough way to begin his first season, a hugely important one for a Florida State program that has fallen into the middle of the pack in the ACC.

We’ll see if Norvell responds to his star defensive tackle today.

[Marvin Wilson]

