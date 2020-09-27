Florida State Just Ran One Of The Worst Plays In Football History

Florida State’s 2020 campaign is not off to the greatest start, to say the least. A week after losing to Georgia Tech, the Seminoles are getting it handed to them by Miami in their rivalry game.

To make matters worse, they’ve now produced what will surely be one of the more viral clips of the 2020 college football season.

Trailing 21-3 in the second quarter, Florida State attempted a double-reverse, which the Hurricanes did not fall for in the slightest. To make matters worse, quarterback Jordan Travis attempted to throw the ball away as he was being dragged down.

Instead, it was intercepted by Miami defensive back Jaelan Phillips. The whole play is so bad you have to see it:

One of the great trainwrecks that I’ve ever seen on a reverse. pic.twitter.com/UrTMFCsgOz — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 27, 2020

Can we sum up FSU the last few years with this? pic.twitter.com/0lJfjj2X5Q — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 27, 2020

Miami scored three plays later to extend its lead to 28-3. The game is now near halftime.

Florida State has struggled mightily in the post-Jimbo Fisher era. After two years of Willie Taggart at the helm, neither of which resulted in more than six wins, the program turned to Mike Norvell. He clearly has work to do to get the program back to national prominence.