Florida State Reportedly Poaches SEC Program’s Top Assistant Coach

In an effort to build an elite staff around him at Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell is bringing a familiar face with him to Tallahassee. Following Tennessee’s win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl, news broke that running backs coach David Johnson leaving the Volunteers for the Seminoles.

Johnson spent time with Norvell at Memphis as the Tigers’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Tennessee poached Johnson from Memphis when Jeremy Pruitt became the head coach. Now, Norvell is hiring back one of his former assistants.

College football insider Bruce Feldman was first to report the news of Johnson joining Florida State.

SOURCE: #Tennessee RB coach David Johnson is expected to join the #FSU coaching staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2020

Norvell might have to deal with growing pains in the ACC, but the fact that he’s putting together a coaching staff that he’s comfortable with should make life easier.

The addition of Johnson is also beneficial for Florida State as he’s considered a strong recruiter. He helped Tennessee land four-star wideout Ramel Keyton and four-star running back Eric Gray.

As for Tennessee, it’s not too surprising that Pruitt lost a top assistant, especially given his connections to Norvell.

After starting off with a 2-5 record, the Volunteers won six-straight games to finish the season.

Saturday Down South is reporting that Tennessee analyst Joe Osovet will likely be promoted to Pruitt’s staff with Johnson’s departure.