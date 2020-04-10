Florida State OL Andrew Boselli Details His Coronavirus Recovery

Last week, the sports world learned that former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tony Boselli was battling the coronavirus. It turns out he wasn’t the only member of the Boselli family fighting that battle.

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli announced that he was also diagnosed with coronavirus. He did mention that he beat the virus and is feeling much better, but there were a few “miserable” days along the way.

Boselli shared his story on Seminoles.com this morning. In his letter to the Florida State community, he also details his father’s encounter with the virus and how it forced him to spend several days in the intensive care unit.

“I’m thankful to say that my family and I have recovered from our fight with the coronavirus, but I also want everyone to know just how hard it was,” Boselli said. “I spent days feeling miserable. And my dad, a strong, healthy 47-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, spent three days in the intensive care unit.”

I’m 22 years old. A healthy student-athlete playing football at one of the best programs in college football history. And I had coronavirus. This is my story: https://t.co/8twvMkEYbN — Andrew Bo (@AndrewBoselli) April 10, 2020

It’s great to hear that Andrew and his father Tony are doing much better and have made full recoveries.

Boselli’s story isn’t just out there to give people an update on his condition, it’s a reminder that any family can be impacted by this virus.

He did finish his story with an uplifting message, saying “And if we all do our part, we can get through it.”

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this virus as we’re all hoping better days are on the horizon.

