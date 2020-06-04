Florida State Player Issues Message Of Support For Mike Norvell

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has taken a ton of heat today for allegedly lying about speaking individually with his players to discuss racial injustice and protesting.

But the head coach appears to have found some support from his players. On Thursday, Seminoles linebacker Kevon Glenn came out in support of Norvell and his staff. Glenn said that the players and coaches are working together as a team and that everything is fine.

“We love our coach and we are together as a team,” Glenn said on Twitter. “FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working. See y’all in fall.”

But Glenn’s position doesn’t appear to be uniformly held by the FSU players. It was, after all, Seminoles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson who spilled the beans on Norvell.

Wilson refuted a report that Norvell spoke to the players individually, accusing him of simply sending out a generated text to everyone instead. He declared that the team would refuse to workout in protest of Norvell’s alleged lie.

“Man this [poop emoji] did not happen mane,” Wilson tweeted. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

It’s a complicated situation for the ‘Noles to be sure. If things get too far out of hand, Norvell could be on the hot seat before even coaching a game.

Florida State is set to open the 2020 regular season on Sept. 5 against West Virginia.