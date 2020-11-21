Florida State Reportedly Declined Offer From Clemson

On Saturday morning, the college football world was blindsided by the postponement of the Clemson-Florida State game.

The postponement came early Saturday morning after a Clemson player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Florida State’s medical team didn’t feel comfortable going ahead with the game as a result.

“A Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday,” college football insider Pete Thamel reported. “They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren’t comfortable playing because of potential spread.”

Thamel later reported that Clemson offered to play the game on either Sunday or Monday. However, the Seminoles decided against it.

Source: Potential re-schedule of Clemson-FSU is Dec. 12. Clemson was open to playing Sunday or Monday. FSU didn't agree. https://t.co/Bhmq7Vij0E — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

The two teams could play later this season, with December 12 as the most logical date.

The decision to postpone the game sparked a comment from Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “Man, we were ready to play,” Lawrence said on Twitter after the postponement.

That comment didn’t go unnoticed by Florida State defensive lineman Janarius Robinson. “We were too!! We good over here,” he said in response to Lawrence.

It’s clear players from both sides wanted to play the game, but the medical personnel decided against it.

We’ll have to wait and see if the two programs reschedule for the open December 12 date that was noted.