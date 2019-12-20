Florida State Won’t Have A Scholarship RB On The Roster For The Bowl Game

Florida State is one of a few college football programs in total disarray. Similar to USC, the school is completely under-performing according to past standards. The Seminoles are hoping a coaching change helps speed up the rebuilding process.

FSU is looking to build momentum in the upcoming Sun Bowl against Arizona State. But the Seminole have one major obstacle in front of them.

Florida State will not have a single scholarship running back on the roster available against the Sun Devils. RB Khalan Laborn just underwent surgery on his knee. He was the last scholarship running back available.

#FSU RB Khalan Laborn had a surgery done on his knee. That leaves FSU with 0 scholarship running backs available for the Sun Bowl. — Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) December 20, 2019

This is a complete disaster in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will have to turn to either a walk-on running back or receiver-turned-RB to fill the void here.

Florida State will take on an Arizona State team looking to build on some late season momentum. The Sun Devils scored a huge win over Oregon, the eventual Pac-12 champion, in late November. ASU appears to be as dangerous as ever.

The Seminoles are now led by former Memphis coach Mike Norvell. Many believe Norvell will solve all of Florida State’s issues. He’ll have a chance to make a statement, impress the fan base and persuade recruits in the upcoming Sun Bowl.

But as of now, that’ll prove difficult without any running backs available.