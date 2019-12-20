The Spun

Florida State Won’t Have A Scholarship RB On The Roster For The Bowl Game

Florida State star Cam Akers takes a knee before a game.TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 26: Runningback Cam Akers #3 of the Florida State Seminoles take a knee before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Orange 35 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Florida State is one of a few college football programs in total disarray. Similar to USC, the school is completely under-performing according to past standards. The Seminoles are hoping a coaching change helps speed up the rebuilding process.

FSU is looking to build momentum in the upcoming Sun Bowl against Arizona State. But the Seminole have one major obstacle in front of them.

Florida State will not have a single scholarship running back on the roster available against the Sun Devils. RB Khalan Laborn just underwent surgery on his knee. He was the last scholarship running back available.

This is a complete disaster in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will have to turn to either a walk-on running back or receiver-turned-RB to fill the void here.

Florida State will take on an Arizona State team looking to build on some late season momentum. The Sun Devils scored a huge win over Oregon, the eventual Pac-12 champion, in late November. ASU appears to be as dangerous as ever.

The Seminoles are now led by former Memphis coach Mike Norvell. Many believe Norvell will solve all of Florida State’s issues. He’ll have a chance to make a statement, impress the fan base and persuade recruits in the upcoming Sun Bowl.

But as of now, that’ll prove difficult without any running backs available.

