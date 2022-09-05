Florida State's Mike Norvell Getting Crushed For Decision Before Halftime

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles looks on against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Florida State is leading LSU 7-3 at halftime, but it could be 10-3 if the Seminoles elected to kick a field late in the second quarter.

After LSU muffed a punt and FSU recovered, the Seminoles had the ball at the Tigers' 16-yard line. Florida State's offense gained eight yards on three plays, and on 4th-and-2, head coach Mike Norvell elected to go for it.

Quarterback Jordan Travis lofted a pretty accurate pass to wide receiver Mycah Pittman on a fade route, but it went through Pittman's arms incomplete in the end zone. Florida State walked away from the gifted field position with no points.

Norvell's decision was one that many found curious under the circumstances.

To be fair though, some pointed out that the ball Travis threw was actually catchable.

Who knows, it Pittman makes the play, maybe we're all talking about how Norvell was bold and it paid off.

Regardless, he should be happy with the way his Seminoles' team performed in the first half in New Orleans. A win over LSU tonight would move FSU to 2-0 on the season.