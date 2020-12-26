Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson is reportedly moving on from the program.

Thompson reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Saturday afternoon. He’ll likely receive heavy interest from programs across the country, given his potential.

Thomspon never carved out a role for the Seminoles. The former four-star recruit caught just 11 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in three years at Florida State.

Thompson was once one of the most heavily sought-after recruits in the country, given his size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and athleticism. The former Florida State wideout will now hit the open market as he looks to a new home outside of Tallahassee.

Have learned that Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson has entered the transfer portal. Started three games this season. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 26, 2020

This isn’t all too surprising. Warren Thompson struggled for playing time in the midst of a bad case of the drops throughout his FSU career.

Prior to his arrival in Tallahassee, Thompson was committed to Willie Taggart and the Oregon Ducks. Taggart then left Eugene to become head coach at Florida State following the end of the 2017 season.

Thompson then backed off his commitment to Oregon to follow Taggart to Florida State. Taggart, of course, didn’t last long with the Seminoles. Florida State fired Taggart in 2019 and eventually hired Mike Norvell.

Thompson was clearly committed to Taggart’s vision within the program. With Norvell now at the helm, the former FSU wideout wants to find a new home.

The talented prospect is moving on from the Seminoles following a disappointing three years.