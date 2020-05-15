Former 4-Star Recruit Medically Disqualified From CFB Program

A former four-star offensive lineman has reportedly been medically disqualified at his college football program.

According to a report from 247Sports, Florida State ruled former four-star offensive lineman Christian Meadows ineligible. The ruling comes after the former top recruit battled a significant shoulder injury.

Meadows has not played an in-game snap for FSU due to the injury that has required at least one medical procedure, the report claims. He’s no longer listed on the team’s roster.

It’s a tough blow for Meadows and the Seminoles. He is the seventh player from Florida State’s 2018 recruiting class to leave the team in some capacity.

JUST IN: FSU OL Christian Meadows has been medically disqualified. https://t.co/cSwlgCpGsB — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) May 15, 2020

Meadows is the second offensive lineman to leave the team within the past week. Redshirt senior Mike Arnold entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Those two departures leave the Seminoles a little thing along the offensive line.

Meadows was the No. 13 offensive guard recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 302 overall recruit and the No. 33 recruit from the state of Georgia.

After being medically disqualified, Meadows can remain on full scholarship with the university but will not count toward the program’s 85-scholarship limit.

Florida State currently has 12 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster. The Seminoles have three more freshman expected join the team for the fall semester.

Florida State could be in the market for a graduate transfer as well.