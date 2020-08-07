Former Florida State Basketball Player Passes Away At 27 Years Old

Tragic news struck the Florida State community this week, as Michael Ojo has passed away. The former center for the Seminoles was just 27 years old.

Ojo reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday. According to Eurohoops, Ojo collapsed while running during an individual practice. There were no signs of preexisting health issues during his time on the hardwood. He spent the last two seasons with a Serbian club called Crvena zvezda.

Florida State hasn’t released a statement on Ojo just yet, but we’d have to imagine the athletic department is just piecing together more information.

During his four years with the Seminoles, Ojo averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. His production increased by a decent margin as a senior, averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest.

Michael Ojo dies at 27 after a heart attack Rest in peace big guy 🙏https://t.co/KDgu9LK9mt — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 7, 2020

Tim Linafelt, a senior reporter for FSU Athletics, released a touching statement regarding this heartbreaking story.

“Been trying to think of a good story that helps illustrate who Michael Ojo was, but nothing seems adequate,” Linafelt said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a kinder, friendlier athlete to come through FSU. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor, too. He’ll be missed.”

Heartfelt tributes for Ojo have been pouring in on social media. It’s very clear the Florida State product left a great impression on everyone he met.

Our are thoughts are with the Ojo family during this time.