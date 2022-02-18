The Spun

Former Florida State, NFL FB Reportedly Dies In Car Accident At 47

A closeup of a Florida State Seminoles football helmet.WINSTON SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed view of a helmet of the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 9, 2013 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The football world is mourning the loss for a former Florida State Seminoles and NFL fullback that passed away this week.

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, who played for Florida State from 1993-97, passed away in a car accident, according to a report from Warchant. He was just 47 years old.

The Palatka High School football team’s, where he was an assistant coach, social media accounts first reported the news. His passing was later confirmed by the Palatka Daily News.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform the Panther community that we lost a fellow Panther today,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Coach Pooh Bear Williams is a dear friend, mentor, and brother. Prayers to the family, the Crescent City community, and loved ones. Pooh Bear will be greatly missed.”

During his freshman campaign, he helped the Seminoles take home a national title. In that 1993 season, he carried the ball 39 times for 266 yards (6.82 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

After several seasons with the Seminoles, he eventually signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Following his playing career, he went back to coach his high school alma mater. After a few seasons there, he joined the Palatka coaching staff.

Our thoughts are with the Williams family.

