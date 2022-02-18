The football world is mourning the loss for a former Florida State Seminoles and NFL fullback that passed away this week.

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, who played for Florida State from 1993-97, passed away in a car accident, according to a report from Warchant. He was just 47 years old.

The Palatka High School football team’s, where he was an assistant coach, social media accounts first reported the news. His passing was later confirmed by the Palatka Daily News.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform the Panther community that we lost a fellow Panther today,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Coach Pooh Bear Williams is a dear friend, mentor, and brother. Prayers to the family, the Crescent City community, and loved ones. Pooh Bear will be greatly missed.”

It is with a heavy heart I inform the Panther community that we lost a fellow Panther today. Coach Pooh Bear Williams is a dear friend, mentor, and brother. Prayers to the family, the Crescent City community, and loved ones. Pooh Bear will be greatly missed. — Palatka Panthers Football (@PalatkaPanthers) February 17, 2022

During his freshman campaign, he helped the Seminoles take home a national title. In that 1993 season, he carried the ball 39 times for 266 yards (6.82 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

After several seasons with the Seminoles, he eventually signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Following his playing career, he went back to coach his high school alma mater. After a few seasons there, he joined the Palatka coaching staff.

Our thoughts are with the Williams family.