Former Florida State Standout, NFL Linebacker Arrested Saturday

Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend on drug and weapons charges, per multiple reports.

Bradham, 32, was stopped after exiting I-10 near Tallahassee. According to WCTV, a Florida state trooper ran the tag on Bradham’s car and found it to be unregistered.

Troopers reportedly smelled marijuana, and Bradham informed them that he had a gun in his glove box. The nine-year NFL veteran showed officers his concealed weapons permit and claimed to have a medical marijuana card, though a search apparently determined he is not on the registry.

“During a search of the sports car, two handguns, 3.4 pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags, which the trooper believed to be for distribution, were found,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

One of the guns was discovered to be stolen. Bradham is reportedly charged with three felonies: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, gun possession during a felony and marijuana possession with intent to sell.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Bradham spent four seasons in Buffalo before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19). He was a starter on the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in 2017.

Bradham last played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2020. He is currently a free agent.