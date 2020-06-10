Former Florida State TE Reportedly Shot Tuesday In Philadelphia

Former Florida State tight end Naseir Upshur is reportedly in critical but stable condition after being shot in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

In a graphic surveillance video from NBC10 in Philadelphia, a man can be seen crossing at an intersection in North Philly when a car passing by suddenly stops in the middle of the street. Three men get out and begin firing as the man who was crossing starts to run.

A new NBC report from this afternoon confirms the victim was Upshur and that he was hit once in the shoulder. However, even before this update, reactions on social media indicated that Upshur was involved.

This morning on Twitter, prayers and well-wishes for the former four-star prospect came pouring in from around the college football and recruiting world.

Upshur was the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 5 tight end in the 2016 recruiting class out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute. He chose the Seminoles from more than 40 scholarship offers.

At FSU, Upshur appeared in six games as a freshman and 12 as a sophomore without registering a catch. As a junior in 2018, he caught four passes for 53 yards in eight games before entering the transfer portal in January 2019.

This winter, Upshur announced he was transferring back close to home and would continue his career at Division II West Chester University.

“He was a great player coming out of Imhotep Charter,” West Chester head coach Bill Zwaan told the Daily Local News in February. “He had a decent career at Florida State and just wanted play near home. He just kind of walked into our office. “He is really outstanding. I’m expecting big things out of him but I’m tempering my enthusiasm about him. Let’s just see when we get him on campus.”

Thus far, there have been no arrests made in this senseless and tragic shooting. We’ll provide further details as they emerge.

As of this afternoon, Upshur’s Twitter account retweeted and responded to a pair of well-wishers, but it is unclear if he is operating his account or someone else is doing so on his behalf.