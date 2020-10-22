The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Florida State Wide Receiver Calls Bobby Bowden A Racist

A closeup of Bobby Bowden wearing a FSU hat.NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 1: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State University Seminoles watches from the sidelines as his team plays the University of Georgia Bulldogs during the Nokia Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2003 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia defeated Florida State 26-13. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Florida State wide receiver P.K. Sam has called out his old coach Bobby Bowden after his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

In a statement updating his recovery from COVID-19, Bowden included praise for President Trump and urged people to vote for him. President Trump later reacted to the endorsement and thanked Bowden for his support.

Upon seeing the shoutout from Trump, Sam, who played for the Seminoles in the early 2000s before a brief NFL career, blasted Bowden on Twitter for allegedly being a racist.

“Told y’all Bobby Bowden was a racist! But he hid behind the bible for years so now…when his day comes I hope he remembers,” Sam wrote.

Sam, who has criticized Bowden before for his public support of the President, also hinted at other former players who confirmed his assertion that the 91-year-old coach had issues with race.

“And for all the ppl who don’t believe me I had old players from the 80’s reach out to me thanking me about what I said last time about BB,” Sam wrote. “This one high profile player mentioned how the “N” word was used by staff repeatedly. So do y’all want me to keep going?”

Obviously, Sam’s tweets sparked a wide range of reactions from the Seminole fan base. Bobby Bowden is a beloved head coach for FSU fans, but there are some supporters of the Garnet and Gold who don’t appreciate his political leanings.

It will be interesting to see if any other former players come forward publicly after Sam did so.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.