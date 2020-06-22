Former Star College Tight End Retiring From NFL At 27

Former Florida State star tight end Nick O’Leary has announced his retirement from the NFL.

O’Leary was a star for the Seminoles’ offense, bursting onto the college football scene in 2013 – the same year the Seminoles won the national championship. The FSU TE was productive in both the passing game and rushing attack.

O’Leary caught 114 passes for 1,591 yards and 17 touchdowns during his collegiate career. His FSU production earned him a spot in the NFL. The Bills selected the big-bodied tight end in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The former FSU TE spent three years with the Bills, playing in 35 games for the organization. O’Leary spent the 2018 season in Miami before joining the Jaguars in 2019. O’Leary joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. But he’s since decided to hang up his cleats and retire from the game of football due to injury.

O’Leary ends his NFL career having caught 53 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns. All-in-all, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound TE ends his playing days having provided a significant impact for both Florida State and the NFL.

The former Florida State TE was best known for his strength on the football field. Defenders didn’t want to get in the way when O’Leary was found with the ball in his hands. Perhaps his most memorable play came when he lowered his shoulder and trucked a Clemson defender back in the Seminoles’ beat-down of the Tigers in 2013.

O’Leary’s playing days have come to an end now as he’s set to begin a new journey in retirement.