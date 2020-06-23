FSU President Responds To Petition To Rename Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State president John Thrasher is asking for a review about renaming Doak Campbell Stadium – home to the FSU football team.

Former FSU LB Kendrick Scott started a petition of his own to rename the stadium. Scott cited Doak S. Campbell’s non-inclusive views and pro-segregation stances as the primary reasons to rename the stadium.

Scott’s petition has garnered a large following and plenty of support. So much so that FSU’s president and athletic director are reviewing Campbell’s legacy to determine whether or not the school should rename the football stadium. It certainly appears there’s a growing support for the ongoing movement.

Thrasher released a statement on Monday afternoon to address the matter. He’s asked FSU athletic director David Coburn to investigate the recent findings on Campbell and “make recommendations” back to Thrasher “soon.”

There’s no doubt Campbell played a massive role in the construction of Doak Campbell Stadium. But recent findings support Scott’s petition to rename the football stadium.

Campbell repeatedly opposed admission of black students to Florida State University in 1957. He also opposed white students attending desegregation meetings. Both allegations have resurfaced this past week thanks to Scott’s petition, which has garnered over 2,000 signatures.

If the most recent allegations regarding Campbell are found to be true, Florida State could look to rename the stadium. First, FSU officials will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and ongoing petition.