FSU TE Tre’ McKitty Announces Transfer Destination

Florida State’s coaching change is one of Tre’ Mckitty’s biggest reasons for opting to transfer. The TE made his transfer announcement just a few days ago.

Now just four days later, the graduate transfer tight end has chosen his new school. McKitty has announced he’ll be transferring to Georgia to play for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound TE made his decision announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

“After careful consideration and many prayers I have decided to transfer to the University of Georgia to continue my collegiate career,” McKitty said. “Excited to become part of the UGA family, can’t wait to see what the new year has in store!”

Georgia is dominating the recruiting game this cycle. Smart has the nation’s No. 3 class in the 2020 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Bulldogs will have one of the more talented tight end rooms in the country next season. McKitty is a big time pick-up due to his experience, talent and size. Georgia also signed Darnell Washington, one of the top ranked recruits in the 2020 class.

In 20 games over three years, McKitty caught 50 passes for 520 yards and two touchdowns for the Seminoles.

Given Georgia’s elite coaching staff, the Bulldogs are bound to find a way to get McKitty the ball as much as possible in 2020.