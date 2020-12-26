Georgia Star LB Jermaine Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Georgia star edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has made his transfer decision.

Johnson was a former star defensive end at Independence Community College – the school infamously portrayed on Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U.’ The athletic edge rusher received heavy transfer interest from programs across the country for his efforts at Independence.

Johnson wound up choosing Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, which is where he’s spent the last two years. During that span, he totaled 36 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

In surprising fashion, Johnson announced earlier this month he would be transferring away from Georgia. Why? It all came down to playing time. It appears he’s found his new home. Johnson is heading to Tallahassee where he’ll play for Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles.

Jermaine Johnson has extremely high upside, and NFL scouts will be watching him closely over the next year.

Johnson played well during his time at Georgia, but had to share playing time with a loaded Bulldogs linebackers crew. When he played, Johnson was one of Georgia’s most disruptive players.

Now, he’ll head to the ACC where the competition isn’t as stiff. Johnson should garner all the playing time in the world for a beaten-down Florida State program.

If Johnson plays how many believe he’s capable of, he has the NFL written all over him. We’ll see if Florida State gives him the chances he’s looking for.

