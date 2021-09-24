Golf Analyst Takes Hilarious Shot At Florida State During Ryder Cup

This has been such a down year for Florida State’s football program that it’s actually being mocked during the 43rd Ryder Cup. No, we’re not kidding.

Shortly after Brooks Koepka drained a match-sealing putt on the 17th hole, golf analyst Paul Azinger said “That’s the first win of the year for Florida State.”

For those who don’t know, Koepka played college golf at Florida State. That’s why Azinger decided to take a playful jab at Koepka’s alma mater.

Koepka’s putt on the 17th hole closed out his foursome with a 2-and-1 win. He was paired with Daniel Berger, and they took on Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Paul Azinger with the line of the Ryder Cup so far…Koepka and Berger win match and he says "First win of the year for Florida State!" Amazing — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 24, 2021

The college football world certainly appreciated Azinger’s hilarious one-liner about the Seminoles. Florida State fans, however, probably won’t be too happy about that comment.

Florida State nearly started the 2021 season with an upset over Notre Dame. Ever since the season opener, Mike Norvell’s squad has really struggled to find any consistency on offense.

After losing in stunning fashion at home on Sept. 11 to Jacksonville State, Florida State scored just 14 points in a blowout loss to Wake Forest last weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Florida State will try to earn its first real win of the season against Louisville. If the Seminoles are unable to come out on top, Azinger may have a few jokes lined up for Sunday’s round of the Ryder Cup.