Gordon Gee Comments On Status Of Week 1 WVU-FSU Game

A general view of West Virginia's football stadium.MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Mountaineer Field during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

West Virginia is set to take on Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on September 5. It would be the season opener for both teams.

Of course, college football is still working out whether or not it will play as scheduled this fall. There’s still a chance the season will be delayed due to COVID-19.

This afternoon, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show.” During his spot, Gee was asked for the chances that the Mountaineers and Seminoles play as anticipated on Labor Day Weekend.

Gee said the odds are “fairly high” that happens, adding that the Big 12 and the rest of the Power 5 are doing “a lot of hard word” trying to make the season happen.

You may remember it was Gee who said last week that WVU was planning on having football in the fall, “even if I have to suit up.”

He later added those remarks on Twitter.

“We all want to see football back this fall, but only if it can be done safely,” Gee tweeted. “The health of our student-athletes, our staff and our fans must be our top priority in any plan to return to the field. Until then, I will be practicing my stiff arm at home!”

Over the next couple of weeks, we will likely hear about schools making decisions on when they will allow athletes to return to campus.

After that happens, we’ll have a better idea if we’ll get college football this fall.

