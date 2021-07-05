Jimbo Fisher Shares His Reaction To Dalvin Cook’s Draft Fall

It’s been several years since former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook heard his name called in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Jimbo Fisher still believes teams made a mistake allowing Cook to slide so far.

Fisher told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press he thinks the Minnesota Vikings got the “steal of the draft” when they got Cook in the second round.

“The Vikings got the steal of the draft in that one, I promise you,” Fisher said. “All the ones who didn’t think he was first round, I never understood that, and I used to laugh at that in that somebody’s going to regret that one day.”

Cook was generally viewed as a first-round prospect coming out of Florida State. He had 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in 38 games with the Seminoles. For whatever reason, he fell to the second round before he was picked in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Dalvin Cook's former college coach at Florida State, Jimbo Fisher, talks about Cook being the best RB in the NFL and said he "used to laugh" about the teams that bypassed him in the first round in 2017 before the #Vikings took him in the second round.https://t.co/zKTmzqN4I5 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 5, 2021

Dalvin Cook has become an NFL star with the Vikings. Through four years in Minnesota, he’s carried the rock 769 times for 3,661 yards and 33 touchdowns. Some believe the best is yet to come for the veteran running back.

Cook has dealt with various injury issues throughout his NFL career. If he can avoid injuries this upcoming season, it could be his best year yet.

Fisher, meanwhile, is trying to build Texas A&M into a championship program like he did with Florida State.