UCLA graduate transfer tight end Jordan Wilson announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles Saturday evening. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end will likely be an immediate contributor for FSU this upcoming season.

The Nashville native joined the Bruins as apart of the 2016 class. Wilson had a decent redshirt freshman season, catching 16 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games including six starts. His production dropped significantly in 2018 and 2019, but he still played in 22 total games the past two seasons.

All-in-all, Wilson had 25 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons at UCLA. He was also an active member of the Bruins’ special teams.

Wilson is certainly looking to revive his career after struggling the past two seasons. He’ll be immediately eligible for the Seminoles this upcoming season.

I’ll never question why God put me on the path that he did and I’m forever grateful for the doors he opened along the way. #Committed #OneTribe 🍢 pic.twitter.com/AYYoSj5jfn — Jordan Wilson (@Jwils247) May 10, 2020

Jordan Wilson provides valuable collegiate experience to a Florida State team lacking experience at the tight end position. Of the Seminoles’ four tight ends on the roster, just one other has game experience in addition to Wilson.

Mike Norvell has made good use of the transfer portal this off-season. Wilson’s commitment marks the eighth transfer Florida State is bringing in ahead of the 2020 season.

Wilson could wind up a big-time contributor for the Florida State offense this year.

