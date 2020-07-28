Florida State five-star running back Khalon Laborn is reportedly no longer with the Seminoles’ program.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound back out of the state of Virginia joined the Seminoles in 2017. Labron was a five-star prospect and recognized as the top-rated all-purpose back in his class, per the 247Sports composite score.

Labron’s career with the Florida State football program never panned out the way most expected it would. The five-star back redshirted his freshman year before an injury sidelined him for the majority of the 2018 season. His most productive season came just last year, when Labron rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

The former five-star back is no longer with the Florida State program, though. Labron reportedly violated team policy, leading to his dismissal. He is no longer listed on Florida State’s official roster.

This is a massive loss for the Seminoles entering the 2020 season. Khalan Laborn was projected to be Florida State’s starting running back this year, replacing Cam Akers. Now, the Seminoles will have to turn to less-experience backs in Laborn’s absence.

Florida State is a program looking to rebound from several poor showings in past years. The Seminoles won a national championship just seven years ago, but have drastically fell from the college football landscape ever since.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mike Norvell’s able to do in his rookie season as the Seminoles’ head coach. His task of righting the ship at FSU got a bit tougher Tuesday after the dismissal of the program’s top running back.