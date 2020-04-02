Legendary Coach Bobby Bowden ‘Very Concerned’ About Coronavirus

The people of the United States and the better part of the world have been put in isolation in hopes to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In the past six months, sports organizations around the world have either postponed or outright canceled events. Just this week, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II.

One former college football coach’s experiences during the early 1940’s has him worried about this virus. Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden was diagnosed with rheumatic fever when he was young.

Bowden said he was bed-ridden for a year and his experience has him worried. He spoke with USA Today about coronavirus and how he’s changing his habits.

“I don’t think there is a man or a woman in the United States of America that could envision something like this happening,” he said. “An invisible germ. … if it was visible maybe we could handle it. We can’t even see the darned thing. And then we knew nothing about it. No history on it. No background on it.”

The longtime Florida State head coach made it clear he’s not leaving his house in the hopes of avoiding the virus altogether.

“I’m really concerned about this. That’s why I’m staying home,” Bowden said.

He spent time during his illness listening to the radio and reading books. He has a few more options for entertainment now.