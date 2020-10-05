The legendary Bobby Bowden shared unfortunate news on Monday morning. The former Florida State head coach has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bowden tested positive following his recent release from the hospital. He was in the hospital for two weeks because of a leg infection. Fortunately, the former FSU coach “feels good and sounds good.” He’ll be retested at some point again on Monday.

“Coach Bobby Bowden, 90, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Talahasee reporter Jim Henry, via Twitter. “Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection.” Bowden’s regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college football history. We’re certainly sending our well wishes to the former FSU coach as he battles the coronavirus.

Coach Bobby Bowden, 90,has tested positive for COVID-19. Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection. Look for my story — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) October 5, 2020

Bobby Bowden spent 33 years as Florida State’s head coach, spanning from 1976 to 2009. He won two national championships during that time, the first coming in 1993 and the latter in 1999.

Bowden hasn’t lost his love for the Seminoles over the years. He spent the weekend watching Florida State beat Jackson State for Mike Norvell’s first win as FSU’s head coach, per Talahassee.com.

Norvell spent a portion of his Monday morning press conference talking about Bowden’s recent positive COVID-19 test. He’s wishing for a “speedy recovery” for the legendary Florida State head coach.

Mike Norvell, after his opening statement, takes a few moments to wish Bobby Bowden a speedy recovery from his COVID-19 diagnosis. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) October 5, 2020

We’re hoping for the same as Bowden takes on the coronavirus.