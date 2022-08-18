Look: Embarrassing College Football Recruiting Letter Going Viral

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 7: Doak S. Campbell Stadium during the first half of an NCAA football game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

From this point forward, Florida State's recruiting office may want to double-check every letter it sends out.

Earlier this week, an official offer letter from Florida State surfaced on social media. This letter was directed to four-star edge rusher Lamont Green Jr. from Gulliver Prep.

Florida State's letter to Green featured an embarrassing typo. Believe it or not, the word "official" was spelt the wrong way.

This typo didn't stop Green from committing to the Seminoles, but it did result in the program being on the wrong end of a joke.

Here's the offer letter from Florida State:

Green is the No. 250 overall recruit and No. 29 edge rusher from the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic and Louisville pursued Green. When the dust settled, he chose Florida State.

Florida State currently has the No. 21 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.