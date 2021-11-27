A Florida State player let his emotions get the best of him when he punched an opposing player in the face on Saturday afternoon.

The Gators and Seminoles clashed on Saturday in a battle for the Sunshine State. Tensions were high right from the start when players from both teams had to be separated during a pre-game scuffle.

During the second half of Saturday’s rivalry game, Florida State’s Omari0n Cooper struck a Florida’s Justin Shorter in the helmet.

Take a look.

I believe they call that a palm strike pic.twitter.com/dt8xiCOR3y — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 27, 2021

Yikes. That’s uncalled for.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell tried to prepare his players for such an emotional rivalry game. But preparing isn’t the same thing as playing.

“It’s not just what we do this week, throughout the course of the season you try to prepare for the atmosphere playing on the road and we’ve been in hostile environments before,” he said. “It’s about how our guys handle those situations. The emotions of a rivalry game, I think you can build off a few weeks ago. We were in those of those games and we talked about the importance of our composure, of our poise, our focus. We did a solid job of that, but it’s something we’re going to have to be better at here being on the road.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how our guys respond to that situation. It’s one of those things you can prepare them all that you want, but in the moment you’ve got to apply it and that’s going to be one of the keys to this game.”

Hopefully both Florida and Florida State can keep their composure. Things could get out of hand.