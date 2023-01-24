Look: Football World Reacts To Florida State Cheerleader Video

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Cheerleaders of the Florida State Seminoles get the crowd to back their team against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 5, 2005 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

If Florida State was trying to make the most cringeworthy video of all time, the program may have accomplished that goal.

A video of Madden San Miguel meeting Florida State cheerleaders surfaced on the internet. The young football player from Texas has already received the nickname "Baby Gronk."

The video starts with the cheerleaders yelling, "Oh my god, it's Baby Gronk."

It doesn't stop there. The video then shows "Baby Gronk" facing the cheerleaders in rock paper scissors.

After he loses the final round, the cheerleaders for the Seminoles proclaim that "Baby Gronk" is Florida State-bound.

The college football world is in agreement that this video is downright weird.

"This has to be a recruiting violation," one fan tweeted.

"Baby Gronk is setting the next generation back at least 50 years," another fan wrote.

"The hell did I just watch," a third fan said.

We're still several years away from "Baby Gronk" being eligible to play college football.