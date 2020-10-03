Look: Sad Florida State Fans Going Viral On Saturday Evening

On Saturday afternoon, the Florida State Seminoles hosted the Jacksonville State Gamecocks – with both teams looking for their first win of the season.

Florida State opened the 2020 college football season with a close loss to Georgia Tech. The Seminoles then got blown out by Miami in what was supposed to be a hard-fought rivalry game.

It’s been a rough few years for the Seminoles, but it somehow got even worse on Saturday afternoon. Jacksonville State opened the game with two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead over Florida State.

The Seminoles eventually found some momentum on offense en route to a touchdown. That cut the Gamecocks lead to just seven points, until Jacksonville State answered with another touchdown.

After the latest Jacksonville State touchdown, two Florida State fans covered in glitter looked like they were having a terrible time.

Check it out.

Jacksonville State 21, Florida State 7 pic.twitter.com/IDVVmJ6AC8 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 3, 2020

Florida State fans have grown accustomed to disappointment in recent years. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like their struggles are close to an end.

Former Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper transferred to Jacksonville State. That was bad news for the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon as they watch Cooper lead his offense down the field on seemingly every drive.

Cooper has completed 10-of-11 passes for 93 yards and also added a rushing touchdown so far in the first half.

Jacksonville State holds a 21-7 lead near the end of the first half.