Mario Henderson, a former offensive tackle at Florida State and starter for the Oakland Raiders, has passed away. He was just 35 years old, a few days shy of his 36th birthday on Oct. 29.

So far, details are pretty scarce about what happened to Henderson. James Chaney, a former Florida State defensive tackle and now the head coach at Henderson’s alma mater Lehigh Senior High School, broke the news on Twitter moments ago.

“On behalf of the Lehigh Football Program I would like to extend my condolences to the family of our Brother, Lehigh Lightning & Florida State Seminole GREAT, Mr. Mario Henderson!” Chaney tweeted.

Henderson played at Florida State in the mid-2000s. He was taken in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Raiders, for whom he’d play the majority of his NFL career.

On behalf of the Lehigh Football Program I would like to extend my condolences to the family of our Brother, Lehigh Lightning & Florida State Seminole GREAT, Mr. Mario Henderson! #BoltUp #RestInPeace #Noleforever pic.twitter.com/FIkam787X0 — Coach Chaney (@coachchaney96) October 21, 2020

Mario Henderson played for the Oakland Raiders from 2007-10, starting at left tackle for the team during his final three seasons with the franchise. He’d sign with the San Diego Chargers in 2012, his final year in the NFL.

RIP Mario Henderson! Solid dude man. Raider for life — DeMarcus Van Dyke (@D_VanDyke8) October 21, 2020

Rip Mario Henderson #NoleFamily 🙏🏾 — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 21, 2020

Henderson bounced around some smaller professional leagues after leaving the NFL. He played for the UFL’s Virginia Destroyers, the Arena Football League’s Utah Blaze and Tampa Bay Storm, and the Indoor Football League’s Colorado Crush between 2012-15.

Our thoughts go out to Henderson’s family, and everyone impacted by his tragic loss.

[James Chaney]