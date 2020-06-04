Florida State’s Marvin Wilson Posts New Message On Instagram

On Wednesday night, Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson took a strong stand, calling out his new head coach Mike Norvell. The situation appears to have been resolved, and Wilson released an extremely powerful statement via Instagram today.

In a statement to The Athletic, Norvell said he spoke to each member of the Florida State football team individually about the ongoing situation in our country, after the death of George Floyd, and other recent unjust killings of African Americans. In response, Wilson said that it did not happen. He said that Norvell just sent one mass text, and did not touch base with players individually, and that the Seminoles players were “outraged.”

A few hours ago, it looked like Norvell might be losing his team before his first game as ‘Noles head coach. The team had a discussion, and it looks like they’re on the same page moving forward. “Took a stand we got what we wanted & we are moving forward,” Wilson said in the caption of a video he posted to social media.

“I appreciate Coach Norvell for encouraging me to use my platform and speak for what me and teammates believe in. Be the change that you need when you was growing up and help build black communities up and take back what is ours.” That wasn’t the end of Wilson’s message; in the video, he explained actionable steps that the Florida State team is going to take going forward, along with an inspirational message for young black boys and girls.

“Coming back around full circle, yesterday I took a stand that was not only for me and FSU football, not even for athletes in general. It was for Big George Floyd and black people in general. For the oppression that we’ve been going through for over 400 years,” Marvin Wilson said. “I want to give a shoutout to Colin Kaepernick for being the first athlete that I ever saw really take a stand for something that he believed in. I believe thoroughly that black people have been oppressed for way too long in America.”

From there, he outlined three steps the FSU team will take.

“Moving forward, we met as a team today, came together, and we’re going to do three things: 1.) Everybody on the team is going to be registered voters going forward. We’re going to have our say in this next election. I encourage everybody, every black person, every athlete, anybody that has a say-so that is willing to vote to go out and vote and help this next election.” 2.) We’re going to move forward and we’re going to do different fundraisers and things like that going forward to give money to organizations that help send black kids to college, because we need more doctors, we need more lawyers, we need more politicians, we need more people with say-so of color. “3.) We’re going to do more fundraisers to help kids around Tallahassee. I’m in Tallahassee for four years now, and the schools around Tallahassee are below the poverty line. You have some schools that are almost 100-percent on free lunch. You have fifth-grade kids taking care of their first and second-grade little brothers and sisters, going home and their mom is out working all night long trying to provide to keep the lights on, and different things like that. As a black man, who had to see that growing up, that hurts. Going back and seeing kids go through the same struggles that I had to fight growing up.”

Marvin Wilson hopes that he can be example for others, not as a star athlete, but as someone who worked hard to attain his life goals.

“Me, being a man of color, I want to be that change, I want to be the guy to go out with all these tattoos on my body, in a year or two, showing these kids that y’all got all these tattoos, I have all this stuff going on with my body, I probably got earrings or I might have a chain on. At the same time, I’m going to be a millionaire, an educated millionaire with a degree. I want to tell these kids that you can be whatever you want in this world if you put your mind to it and you work hard. You come from royalty, you are black and you should be proud of that. You stand for something and you mean something. You have a story to tell and a story that needs to be heard, no matter what. You are special. I want to tell little girls that they are special. They mean something. We need our black women, we need to stop oppressing our black women and build them up, and show them they are worth something. Show that our black men are not thugs, they are more than athletes. You can be a doctor or lawyer if you want to be.”

This was definitely not the morning that Mike Norvell was hoping to have, but he should be impressed with the leadership that Marvin Wilson showed. Not many players would be willing to hold their head coach accountable, but he did exactly that this week.

[Marvin Wilson]

Update: Moments ago, Norvell put out a statement clarifying what happened. He said that while he sent a group text, and he did have more in-depth conversations with some players, he was wrong in categorizing it as something afforded to everyone on the team.

Hopefully this small incident winds up sparking much bigger change, and efforts within the FSU football community.