McKenzie Milton Reacts To His Return To College Football

It has been a long and arduous road back for Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a devastating leg injury while competing for UCF late in the 2018 season.

The injury cost Milton the 2019 and 2020 seasons. After transferring to FSU in December 2020, he made his return to the field for the Seminoles’ spring game in April.

This week, Milton appeared on “Packer and Durham” on the ACC Network and shared his thoughts on his new home and the chance to finally get back out there and compete.

“I always believed that, you know, I would get back on the football field and here I am with that opportunity,” Milton said, via 247Sports. “Couldn’t imagine it being at any other place. This is unbelievable, this is something you dream about as a kid.”

In his three seasons at UCF, Milton completed 61.8% of his passes, throwing for 8,683 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,078 yards and 20 scores.

In 2017, Milton threw for 4,037 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Knights went 13-0 and won the Peach Bowl. Before getting hurt against USF late in the 2018 campaign, Milton helped the team start 11-0.

UCF wound up finishing 12-1, with their lone loss coming in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU.