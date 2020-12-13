Breaking: UCF QB McKenzie Milton Announces Transfer Destination

From 2016 to 2018, UCF QB McKenzie Milton was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the Power Five. But after announcing his decision to transfer following a two-year recovery from injury, he’s finally found a new home.

Speaking to ESPN on Sunday, Milton announced he is transferring to Florida State. He explained that he has a fondness for some of the legends the school has produced.

“You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself,” Milton told ESPN. “The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. It’s something I don’t take for granted, especially what I’ve been through the past two years. It’s a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future.”

Milton joins a Seminoles team that has had no answer at QB for two years now. He offers stability that head coach Mike Norvell so desperately needs after going just 3-6 in his first nine games.

McKenzie Milton had a breakout season with UCF in 2017, throwing for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns with nine interceptions all while leading the Knights to a 13-0 record, an AAC conference title and a “claimed” national title.

Milton seemed on track to lead the Knights to greater success in 2018, but a severe leg injury ended his season and put his career in jeopardy. He missed the entire 2019 season while he recovered but was relegated to the scout team upon recovering in 2020.

The former UCF QB will have one more opportunity in the sun in 2020 as a member of the ‘Noles.

Good luck!