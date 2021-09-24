Florida State AD Sends Clear Message About Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell‘s Florida State football program is out to an 0-3 start to the year. He is just 3-9 to begin his tenure at FSU, taking over for Willie Taggart, who was fired midway through his second season.

We’ve seen numerous comparisons between Taggart and Norvell’s tenures at this same stage. Taggart went 5-7 in his first season in Tallahassee, leading many to wonder if Norvell could face a similar fate this fall.

Athletic director David Coburn made the call on Taggart, just six months after landing the job at Florida State. However, with Norvell, he is nowhere near ready to make that same decision.

“On football, I have three things to say: One, we have the right guy. Two, we will improve. And three, we will win,” Coburn said told Florida State trustees on Friday, per Warchant.com. That’s gonna happen.”

David Coburn has plenty riding on the Mike Norvell era of Florida State football, of course. Along with former FSU president John Thrasher and former Board of Trustees chair Ed Burr.

Of the three, he is the only one who remains in his post at Florida State.

FSU football showed some serious life in Week 1, taking Notre Dame to overtime before losing a dramatic game. The last two weeks have erased any goodwill from that near-upset win.

In Week 2, the Seminoles lost to Jacksonville State, an FCS team, on a last-play Hail Mary. Last weekend, they fell by 21 points at Wake Forest, a team that Florida State leads all-time 30-8-1.

Right now, it may be too soon to make a rash judgment on Norvell, who inherited a pretty depleted team from Taggart. If this season continues to trend in the wrong direction, retaining him may be a very hard sell.

