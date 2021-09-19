The Spun

College Football World Speculating About Mike Norvell’s Future

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addresses a crowd while sitting at a microphone.TALLAHASSEE, FL - AUGUST 11: Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles speaks during a collegiate athletics roundtable about fall sports at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It is still very early in his tenure at Florida State, but it is extremely hard to not have questions about Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are now 0-3, after today’s blowout loss to Wake Forest.

Wake Forest and Florida State’s historic roles within the ACC looked reversed today. The Demon Deacons rolled up 484 yards to the Noles’ 317 in the 35-14 win. Wake led 27-14 at the half, and shut out FSU from that point on, holding them to 1-for-6 on third down today. Perhaps the biggest factor was six turnovers for FSU, to two for Wake.

With the loss, Norvell falls to 3-9 overall at Florida State. It was easy to write off a 3-6 2020 campaign, given how bad things got under Willie Taggart, and the complications of the COVID-19 season. Fair or not, fans expected some tangible progress this fall, and it just hasn’t been there.

The Noles looked game against Notre Dame in Week 1, falling 41-38 in overtime to a top-10 program. Last weekend, the Noles lost on a Hail Mary to FCS Jacksonville State. Throw in a true blowout loss to Wake Forest, and the walls are closing in fast.

As a whole, the ACC looks like a mess. Pitt lost to Western Michigan today, Virginia Tech fell to an unranked West Virginia team, Michigan State blew out Miami. Even Clemson looks very susceptible, with an offense that has done little to nothing this season so far.

Even so, that is little consolation for a team that expects to be on top of that league on an annual basis. If Mike Norvell can’t spur a big turnaround this year, it may be hard for him to hold onto this job. Right now, he’s trending worse than Willie Taggart was, and while you can argue he was coming from a tougher place, losses to Jacksonville State and blowouts at Wake Forest are always well below the standard.

Florida State’s next game comes against Louisville next Saturday. The Cardinals haven’t been world beaters under Scott Satterfield, but did score a dramatic win against UCF this week.

