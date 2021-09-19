College Football World Speculating About Mike Norvell’s Future

It is still very early in his tenure at Florida State, but it is extremely hard to not have questions about Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are now 0-3, after today’s blowout loss to Wake Forest.

Wake Forest and Florida State’s historic roles within the ACC looked reversed today. The Demon Deacons rolled up 484 yards to the Noles’ 317 in the 35-14 win. Wake led 27-14 at the half, and shut out FSU from that point on, holding them to 1-for-6 on third down today. Perhaps the biggest factor was six turnovers for FSU, to two for Wake.

With the loss, Norvell falls to 3-9 overall at Florida State. It was easy to write off a 3-6 2020 campaign, given how bad things got under Willie Taggart, and the complications of the COVID-19 season. Fair or not, fans expected some tangible progress this fall, and it just hasn’t been there.

The Noles looked game against Notre Dame in Week 1, falling 41-38 in overtime to a top-10 program. Last weekend, the Noles lost on a Hail Mary to FCS Jacksonville State. Throw in a true blowout loss to Wake Forest, and the walls are closing in fast.

Mike Norvell will have to finish the season 6-3 in order to have a 21-game record as uhh good as Willie Taggart's https://t.co/6RapOKc0Hg — Jason Kirk, big The Alliance fan (@thejasonkirk) September 18, 2021

The thing that really doesn’t bode well for Mike Norvell is that FSU seems less out-talented the first three games and more out-coached. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 18, 2021

FSU has hit rock bottom. No culture. No fight. No effort. Poorly coached. It's time to make a coaching change. Nole Nation deserves better. Mike Norvell MUST go. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) September 18, 2021

As a whole, the ACC looks like a mess. Pitt lost to Western Michigan today, Virginia Tech fell to an unranked West Virginia team, Michigan State blew out Miami. Even Clemson looks very susceptible, with an offense that has done little to nothing this season so far.

Even so, that is little consolation for a team that expects to be on top of that league on an annual basis. If Mike Norvell can’t spur a big turnaround this year, it may be hard for him to hold onto this job. Right now, he’s trending worse than Willie Taggart was, and while you can argue he was coming from a tougher place, losses to Jacksonville State and blowouts at Wake Forest are always well below the standard.

Willie Taggart was 9-11 when he was fired.

Mike Norvell is currently 3-9.

FSU has not had a 0-3 start since 1976. #fsu #mikenorvell #CFB #floridastate pic.twitter.com/OSPhsdCQxX — Amy Miller (@AmyBeee86) September 19, 2021

Are FSU boosters going to raise money to buyout norvell like they did Taggart?! 🤔 https://t.co/Ir3RbAOViz — Stimmy Neutron (@Domoxthegreat) September 19, 2021

Florida State’s next game comes against Louisville next Saturday. The Cardinals haven’t been world beaters under Scott Satterfield, but did score a dramatic win against UCF this week.