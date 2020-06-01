Mississippi State 4-Star Transfer Jarrian Jones Flips Commitment

Recruiting flips happen all the time, but how about a transfer flip? Mississippi State 4-star CB Jarrian Jones has changed his mind regarding his previous transfer decision.

Jones’ last few months have been a turbulent ride, to say the least. The four-star high school recruit chose to leave Missippi State after just one year with the program following the Bulldogs’ decision to hire former Washington State head coach Mike Leach.

It didn’t take long for Jones to make his transfer decision, announcing his pledge to MSU rival Ole Miss. The decision sent shock-waves between the two programs, adding more fuel to the rivalry fire. But Jones has since changed his mind, and won’t be staying in the SEC.

The highly-coveted transfer prospect has flipped his transfer commitment from Ole Miss to Florida State. The Seminoles have hit the transfer market hard this off-season. Jones should be an instant-impact player for Florida State in 2021.

Jones joins Mississippi State teammate Fabien Lovett as they both make their way to the ACC. There’s no doubt this is a massive recruiting win for two programs in particular.

Obviously, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles get a major boost with the additions of Jones and Lovett. Mississippi State also deserves some credit here as the two talented transfers won’t be staying within the SEC and heading to a major rival program.

In what’s being considered a depleted Florida State roster, Jones should be a big-time contributor for the Seminoles’ defense.