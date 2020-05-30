Nearly two months ago, a Mississippi State football player took to Twitter to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced, “I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility.” The move came in response to a controversial tweet sent out by head coach Mike Leach.

Leach shared an image that depicted an elderly woman knitting a hangman’s noose. The caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

Leach eventually deleted the post and released an apology, but not before Lovett commented “wtf.” Just days later, Lovett entered the transfer portal.

After waiting to make a decision, Lovett took to Twitter on Friday night to announce his new destination. The defensive tackle reportedly considered Ole Miss before announcing his move to the ACC.

He’s headed to Florida State.

The redshirt sophomore racked up 19 tackles and one sack during the 2019 season. He’s a former three-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class.

He joins a Florida State program that hired former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell following the 2019 season. Norvell rose to prominence coaching the Tigers to an impressive 38-15 record over the past four seasons.

He led the Tigers to a 12-1 record during the 2019 season before a close loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Cotton Bowl.

Can he finally turn Florida State around?