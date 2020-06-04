Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Current Situation At Florida State

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has reacted to the developing situation at Florida State.

One of the top Seminoles players called out head coach Mike Norvell on Twitter late on Wednesday night. He alleges that Norvell lied about how he handled the current situation in America with his players.

Norvell said that he spoke individually with each of his players in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests. Florida State star Marvin Wilson said that didn’t happen.

“Man this s—t did not happen mane,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

Obviously, this is not an ideal situation for Norvell, who is heading into his first season at Florida State. He took the Seminoles’ job after a successful stint at Memphis.

Finebaum reacted to Wilson’s statement on social media.

“It’s fairly shocking. I can’t think of a worse beginning for a coach,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I want to hear from Norvell. He’s has a really good reputation as a football coach. but If this is true, this is a cataclysmic beginning at an inflection point time and history where you’d make something up to look like you’re keeping up with everyone else.

“I’m quite shocked to what we’re hearing so far.”

The Florida State football program will clearly be one to watch moving forward.