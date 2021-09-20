Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now.

The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.

Yikes.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Norvell and the Seminoles during his appearance on ESPN’s College Football podcast.

“I swear, I feel like I’m watching the Willie Taggart movie, Part 2,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “I didn’t think, and I don’t think anyone thought we would. Because Mike Norvell has a really good reputation, Taggart did too. I thought he was pretty close to getting this program back, but when you start off like this, there’s nowhere to go. You’re a laughingstock, you’re a joke. That doesn’t only affect you on the field; that affects you in recruiting.

“The Florida State Seminoles, one of the greatest brands in modern college football history, has lost at home to Jacksonville State and beaten soundly on the road to Wake Forest. Yes, you heard me. I’m not making something up to see if I can get a reaction out of you. There is no explanation and that’s why Norvell’s lost all credibility. I don’t care what you were. I care what you are.”

He’s not wrong. Florida State’s football program is basically at rock bottom right now.

The Seminoles will look to secure their first win of the season on Saturday, when they take on Louisville.