Paul Finebaum Says FSU Situation Should Concern CFB Coaches

This week, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson called out Mike Norvell on social media. It might not seem like a huge deal to everyone, but this could actually change the way coaches and players hold each other accountable.

Norvell told the media that he spoke to each player individually about the ongoing situation in our country. Wilson refuted that claim on Twitter, saying his head coach sent one mass text. The two parties discussed this matter and clearly found a way to move forward.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss the situation that unfolded at Florida State. Though he said he’s all for players speaking out, he wonders if this could change how college football coaches monitor their team.

“It creates a lot of issues, I think. As positive as all of us agree this might be, coaches don’t have a playbook. When someone like we saw yesterday can go on social media and unload on the coach in real time, what are they going to do? Yeah, they’re playing along right now. I think deep down they have to be a little bit concerned in relation to discipline and how they get control of the team. Having said all that, I’m all for it.”

Here’s video of this segment:

"The hierarchy of college football had better watch out."@finebaum and @LauraRutledge on FSU's Marvin Wilson and Mike Norvell's recent dispute. pic.twitter.com/krMNh7MJcp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 5, 2020

It’s possible this situation is an anomaly. Coaches haven’t spent much time with their players this offseason due to health concerns, so it’s tough for Norvell and other coaches in new situations to instantly develop chemistry.

Only time will tell if other players will call out their respective coach on social media.

