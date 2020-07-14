Phil Steele Names “Dangerous” College Football Contender In 2020

Florida State is coming off a disappointing 2019 season that led to Willie Taggart’s firing, but the Seminoles could be a sleeper team in 2020.

The Tallahassee program hired former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell this offseason. He’s tasked with bringing the Seminoles back to the top of the ACC.

Noted college football analyst Phil Steele is high on Florida State in 2020. He believes Norvell’s team has a chance to be “dangerous.”

“The thing I like with Mike Norvell is his offenses are so much better when he has dynamic playmakers at the running back and wide receiver positions and guess what? He has dynamic players in those spots,” Steele said on ACC Network on Tuesday, per 247Sports. “If they get good quarterback play, look out. I think they’ll be dangerous. And their defensive line really stands out. Marvin Wilson there.

“I rate them No. 4 in the country on the defensive line. Another team that underachieved last year, I think they’ll be in the mix for that second-place spot in the ACC Atlantic.”

Florida State is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against West Virginia. However, it’s possible that game won’t happen.

Multiple conferences – the Big Ten, Pac-12 – have announced they’ll be playing conference-only schedules. The ACC could be next.

Steele believes Florida State could be a sleeper contender if that happens.