Photo: Sad College Football Fan Went Viral On Saturday Night

It wouldn’t be a real college football weekend without a sad fan in the stands going viral.

We got plenty of that in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday evening. The Seminoles lost a heartbreaker at home to Georgia Tech, 16-13.

It’s yet another disappointing start to a season for Florida State, which seems to keep finding a new rock bottom. Losing to the Yellow Jackets at home isn’t a horrible loss, but it’s definitely not a good one for a once-elite program.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell isn’t getting too down following the loss, though.

“This football team does not have to be defined by tonight. They’ll be defined by how they they respond to this situation and how we move forward together as a program,” he said.

There is certainly a lot of sadness in Tallahassee, though. One fan in particular went viral for his reaction to the loss on Saturday night.

Sad FSU fans. Football is back. pic.twitter.com/v4rJmY2S3G — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 13, 2020

When you lose four straight season openers, you react like that.

Florida State will look to bounce back in a couple of weeks. The Seminoles are off next weekend before taking on rival Miami on the road on Sept. 26.

A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be released for that one.